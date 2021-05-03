Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino

The Oneida Casino lights glow in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, near Green Bay, Wisconsin. Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak says investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person in the attack Saturday, but that person wasn’t at the Oneida Casino at the time and the shooter targeted others instead.

Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill told WLUK-TV on Sunday that the tribe prohibits firearms on its properties.

Patrons fled the casino after gunshots broke out around 7:30 p.m.

A witness says he saw two people get shot and that the gunman was “shooting pretty aggressively.”

