HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old woman was found dead inside her Arkansas home.

According to police, a family member found the woman’s body inside her home in the 100 block of South 5th Street.

Police confirmed the woman was shot and they are investigating the case as a homicide. They were not able to release the victim’s name or any suspect information.

If you know anything, call police.