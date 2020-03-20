Police: Facebook message, phone call leads family to believe 18 year old was kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch alert for a 18-year-old who was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning.

Police told WREG a family member received a Facebook message telling them that Makalia Gardner had been kidnapped. A short time later, they received a phone call from the young woman saying that she was in the back of a van with tinted windows.

Gardner may have been in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley or the 3900 block of Mickey prior to her disappearance.

If you know anything or see Gardner, call Memphis police immediately.