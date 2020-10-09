Police: Dyersburg teen arrested after group accused of trying to rob, threatening to shoot woman in wheelchair

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 16-year-old Dyersburg boy was arrested and charged after police say he tried to rob a woman in a wheelchair.

The 60-year-old woman told police she was getting out of her car and into her wheelchair on Tucker Street when six juveniles approached and asked if she needed help. She told them no and that’s when the juvenile said he was going to take her purse.

As the woman tried to get away, the juvenile stated he had a gun and would shoot her. The woman started screaming for help and all six juveniles took off on foot.

Some of the juveniles were later located, police said. One was charged with attempted aggravated robbery and criminal impersonation after giving authorities his brother’s name. It’s unclear if the other juveniles will be charged.

The gun used during the incident was a BB gun.