Police: Drunk man broke into East Memphis Popeye’s via drive-thru window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he drunkenly broke into a local Popeye’s Chicken through a drive-thru window.

Early Monday morning, a Memphis officer responded to the store located in the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue to find a man sitting on the floor inside. He was attempting to stand up as the officer tried all of the doors, noting that all of them were locked.

That’s when the officer said he went to the drive-thru window and discovered it was unlocked. He climbed through the window in order to get inside and take the suspect, later identified as Ricardo Gomez, into custody.

Gomez reportedly smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words.

It’s unclear how he was able to unlock the window.

He was charged with burglary of a building and public intoxication.