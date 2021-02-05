Police: Driver struck after bailing out during traffic stop on Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was struck by a police vehicle after he bailed out of his car during a traffic stop Friday on Covington Pike, Memphis Police said.

MPD said officers were conducting a traffic stop around 11:30 a.m. when the driver of the car they stopped jumped out of the passenger side and ran in front of an officer’s car.

He was struck, and is in non-critical condition at Regional One, police said.

A vehicle with doors open was seen off the side of the road near the Wolf River, and clothing was seen scattered nearby.