Police detain two juveniles after a rash of car break-ins in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating several vehicle break-ins along Edgewood Street and Brewer Landing in Midtown early Monday morning.

Police say around 2 a.m. they responded to a call about individuals in a silver Toyota 4 Runner and Gray Audi breaking into multiple vehicles in the 2200 block of Brewer’s landing.

Officers say the suspects broke out the windows of all the vehicles but the victims said nothing was taken.

While checking the area, police say they located two juveniles walking along Harbert near Cooper who were wearing dark clothing and matched the description of the suspects.

They did not have any stolen items on them but were issued juvenile summons for curfew violations.

Several hours later police responded to reports of addtional car break-ins along Edgewood Street.

Victims in the 200 block and 500 block of Edgewood Street reported vandalism to their cars but said they didn’t believe anything was missing from their vehicles.

The victims all said it would could cost between $250 and $500 dollars to replace their broken car windows.

No word on exactly how many cars were damage or if anything was captured on camera.

If you know anything about the vehicle break-ins you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASh.