Police declare riot outside Portland Police Association after officers injured by ‘commercial grade fireworks’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Police declared a riot Sunday after protesters returned to the Portland Police Association for the second night in a row.

At 8 p.m., a crowd gathered at Kenton Park, located at 2351 North Kilpatrick Street. By 9:30 p.m., the group of about 200 people began marching to the PPA office in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street.

When the crowd reached the office, police gave verbal warning to the crowd to not engage in criminal activities.

Police said within three minutes, people in the crowd began barricading streets with dumpsters and fencing. A fire was lit on the sidewalk outside the PPA office.

Just after 10 p.m., police declared unlawful assembly and told the crowd to disperse west or be subject to an arrest or citation.

During the dispersal, police said commercial grade fireworks were thrown at officers.

One officers was burned on her neck and her face mask partially melted. A sergeant standing about 10 feet away was injured in the leg by a piece of firework. The injured officers were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police said a riot was declared due to the direct attacks on officers.

The crowd was dispersed with the majority of the group went north to Kenton Park. Police gave more warnings and hose that did not leave were moved out of the park.

Police said a smaller group made their way back to the PPA officer where they were warned that it was a riot and they needed to disperse.

In an effort to deescalate, police said they left the area.

Some people moved back out onto Lombard Street and blocked traffic with dumpsters, fencing and other items. Small fires were also lit in the roadway.

Those who were in the street were warned to move to the sidewalk. People in the street moved back after some time and the street was reopened.

Police said tear gas was not used overnight.

Officers arrested 16 people during the riot.

This comes a night after a peaceful demonstration turned into a riot on Saturday night. A group of people reportedly broke into a Portland Police Association officer and tried to sart a fire.

People within the crowd committed crimes when they erected a fence, pushed dumpsters into the street to block traffic, set a dumpster on fire, vandalized the PPA office with spray paint, and destroyed security cameras,” Portland Police said in a statement.

Shortly after, protesters broke into the window of the office and started a fire, police said. Security video from inside the office shows unidentified people tossing flaming debris into the office to grow the flames.

Police said the people responsible committed “crimes of criminal mischief, burglary, and attempted arson.” Police then declared a riot and ordered everyone to leave the area, including members of the press and legal observers.

When officers arrived to disperse the crowd, protesters threw “glass bottles and paint balloons at them,” and pointed lasers into the eyes of police, police said. Three officers were injured, including two that were transported to the hospital and later released, police said.

Portland Fire and Rescue then put out the fire in the office.

“While officers were moving rioters they came upon areas of the street where rioters built barricades with street closure signs, picnic tables, and other types of material. Rioters on the other side of the barricade were hurling objects at officers,” police said. “At that point, officers were able to get around the barricade and continue to push the rioters away from the closure area. About 300 rioters gathered at Kenton Park.”

The area was mostly cleared by 2 a.m. local time, police said, and several arrests were made. Police confirmed they did not use tear gas in the incident.