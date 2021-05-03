Police cruiser, postal truck involved in crash on South Third

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic was slow moving earlier Monday morning along part of South Third due to a crash involving a Memphis Police officer.

The squad car was badly damaged and so too were the nerves of some who take this route as they say chronic speeders are a problem. Police haven’t said what caused the crash but one eyewtiness had an idea.

“All of a sudden I heard a loud pow,” she said.

The noise was the result of a U.S. Postal truck colliding with a police cruiser, near the corner of South Third and Belz Blvd. The witness said the crash did not come as a surprise after seeing for herself, what she describes as dangerous driving.

“I saw the mail truck, just flying, flying, flying,” she said.

The impact sent the squad car into two southbound lanes while the postal truck stopped just feet before crashing into an auto parts store.

Emergency crews were quickly on the scene. Both drivers were not hurt.

Although it’s a neighborhood road, many who travel South Third told WREG accidents happen often, like back in April when there was a deadly multi-vehicle accident at South Third and Essex. . They said a common cause is speeding.

“They take Third Street like they are on the expressway,” said the witness.

WREG is still working to learn who was at fault and if anyone will be cited or fined in Monday’s accident.