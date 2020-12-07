Child in critical condition after shooting in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a girl is in the hospital fighting for her life, and the person that pulled the trigger on the run after a shooting in Midtown

Memphis Police say a young girl was shot around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Bellevue, following an argument that likely started with another incident. She was taken first to Regional One, then to Le Bonheur, in critical condition.

“When I came in from work last night, I saw police cars all around, so I was wondering what happened,” Nadine Saunders, who lives in the area, said.

She would later learn her usually quiet neighborhood had become the latest location of a child shooting.

“It really touched me to know that is a child and she hasn’t lived any life yet. It’s sad,” Saunders said.

Children aren’t strangers to the city’s violence. Memphis Police say at least 36 children have died violently this year.

“Violence and death are now being normalized for the peers of these child victims. The violence occurring in Memphis right now is unlike anything I’ve seen in my career,” said the president of the Memphis Police Association.

Police have not made any arrests in this shooting. Contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH if you know anything.