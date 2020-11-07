Police: Child shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child has been shot in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting on Cynthia Place near Tate Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday evening. Police say a juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police did not say how old the child is or what led up to this shooting. Police have also not released any suspect information.

