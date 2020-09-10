Police chief: Bystanders recorded as Dyersburg officer was ‘in a fight for his life’ with fugitive

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three people were arrested after authorities said a police officer was violently attacked by a fugitive in Dyersburg, police said.

On Monday, Dyersburg Police said an officer responded to Sellars Drive after a someone reported a theft. While investigating, the officer discovered one of the individuals he had interviewed had given him a fake name, date of birth and Social Security Number.

That man was identified as 50-year-old John Hughes, who was wanted out of Illinois for larceny and parole violation.

When the officer tried to take Hughes into custody, the fugitive pushed him back and tried to flee. The two fell to the ground and a struggle ensued for the officer’s gun. At one point, Hughes reportedly punched the officer in the head multiple times before continuing his attempts to get the weapon.

According to Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell, the fight was caught on camera by those standing around watching the attack. Only one good Samaritan tried to help the officer.

“There were several individuals that were watching this attack, and watched our officer in a fight for his life doing all he could do to keep his weapon secured while being struck in the head. Some of those individuals took their phones and recorded the attack while yelling at the officer offering no assistance or even a call for help. At least one person is observed on body camera footage attempting to assist Hughes while trying to pull the Good Samaritan off of Hughes. We will continue the investigation and additional individuals may be charged. It was clear what this fugitive’s intentions were, while it is alarming that the other individuals were more concerned with recording on their phones.”

The good Samaritan was reportedly bitten by Hughes while trying to help.

Hughes was eventually taken into custody after the officer was forced to use his taser. He was charged with aggravated assault, assault, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation.

Ashley Curtis was taken into custody after police said she lied to them about Hughes’ true identity. Another woman named Mary Brown was also arrested after she tried to interfere with the arrest.

The officer was taken to the Dyersburg Regional Medical Center where he was treated for head injuries.