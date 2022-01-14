MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he led officers on a police chase, attempted to steal two cars and caused a traffic accident in Southeast Memphis on Thursday.

Police said they observed Julius Collins, 31, speeding and driving recklessly in a Cadillac going east on Shelby Drive near Getwell. When they attempted to stop him, Collins fled south on Lamar.

Collins was able to get away, but was seen shortly after by another officer in traffic on Holmes and Lamar.

Police said they attempted to approach Collins for a second time, but he fled on foot near a construction site.

Court documents say Collins tried to pull a man from his parked vehicle at the construction site, but was unsuccessful. He tried stealing another car parked at the site, but officers were able to detain him before he got away.

Officers found 109 grams of marijuana, two handguns and a digital scale in the Collins’ Cadillac. Police stated that one of the guns was stolen.

Police said Collins admitted to his crimes.

He was booked with crimes including theft of property, attempted carjacking, evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and several gun charges.

His bond is set for $50,000.