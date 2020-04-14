Two men arrested after police chase ends in crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in Whitehaven overnight.

According to police, an officer was on patrol in the area of Knight Arnold and Perkins when a stolen Ford Fusion passed the cruiser going at a high rate of speed.

The officer was following the driver down Cromwell when the driver of the Fusion drove into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting another responding officer head on. That officer swerved off the road to avoid a collision.

The suspects were finally arrested after they bailed out of the vehicle at Tchulahoma and Arnold. They were identified by police as Deangelo Watkins and Averion Finley.

No one was hurt during the incident.