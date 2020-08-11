Police chase ends after suspect’s car crashes into Covington home

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A police chase ends with the suspect’s car crashing into a Covington home overnight.

WREG was told the suspect hit one car, crashed through a garage door and pushed another vehicle into a home in the 700 block of Hill Avenue. Water pipes burst and the gas had to be shut off because of a leak.

Katrina Davis lives in the home with her three kids.

“For somebody outrunning the law just come and crash into my home and then I have no answers. I’m just stuck here with all this COVID and eveything going on to try to find ways to rest my head tonight. I’m still trying to figure out what’s my next plan.”