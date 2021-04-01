Police block off I-55 at Brooks Road after overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police blocked off part of the interstate overnight following a shooting.

Authorities said someone opened fire on I-55 near Brooks Road, but no one was hit.

There have been more than 30 interstate shootings in Memphis this year, which is ahead of last year’s pace. The city is averaging more than two a week.

The latest shooting comes a day after the Tennessee Highway Patrol declined to comment about whether or not they’ll fulfill a request from Memphis officials to help.