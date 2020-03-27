Police: Attempted murder charge filed after shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was charged with attempted murder after police say he opened fire on another man in southeast Memphis.

The victim’s wife told police that her husband was involved in an argument with a man inside a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. Her husband turned, walked to the back of his vehicle and that’s when shots were fired.

Deunte “DeeDee” Stone, 20, was developed as one of the suspects involved and taken into custody on Thursday. He admitted to firing shots but said he pulled out the weapon after being shot at.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The second suspect was not identified.