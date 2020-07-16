Police ask for help after service dog ‘Scrappy’ stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A PTSD service dog named Scrappy was taken from a car and now police need your help to find him.

The incident happened on July 14 around 4 p.m. in the area of Highway 78 and East Holmes Road. One minute the little guy was reportedly sitting in a vehicle and the next he was gone.

Police said the windows were rolled down, but Scrappy – who was wearing his service dog vest at the time- is so well trained that he wouldn’t have jumped out on his own. Instead, authorities believe someone grabbed him by the vest strap and took him.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you can help locate Scrappy, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.