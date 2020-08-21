Police: Armed man, woman arrested at West Memphis Walmart

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police say an armed man and a woman were arrested at Walmart Thursday evening.
West Memphis Police responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Walmart. Officers reportedly made the scene, took the man into custody and recovered the gun.
West Memphis Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.
Police have identified the man as Carlos Jackson. Jackson has been charged with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
West Memphis Police say a woman named Lisa Blinco was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and theft by receiving.
Officers reportedly recovered approximately one pound of marijuana and a .45 carbine reported stolen out of Tipton County.
West Memphis Police say the Walmart is safe for shoppers.
