Police: Armed man threatened mother, Campbell Clinic employees over debt

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — New details have been released after an armed man allegedly threatened to harm people inside Campbell Clinic in Germantown, including his mother.

WREG obtained the affidavit for Cordarius Bush after he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault domestic violence on Thursday. According to the report, Bush entered the business just before 11 a.m. and tried to talk to his mother, who was an employee, about a bill he thought she should pay.

Armed man arrested after alleged threat at Campbell Clinic in Germantown

The woman reportedly told Bush they would talk about it later, but he refused to listen, following her and another employee into a restricted area. Bush told the woman she had a month to take care of a debt or he would “blow her [expletive] head off” and then left.

A short time later he returned armed with a gun and yelled “I’m going to blow this [expletive] [expletive] place up if you don’t give me what I want.” He then walked out of the business and drove away. He was picked up a short time later by Memphis Police at his home.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.