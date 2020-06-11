Police: 85-year-old Arkansas man recovering after being stabbed in the neck in Walmart parking lot

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — An 85-year-old man is recovering after police say he was stabbed in the neck in a Walmart parking lot.

The victim told police he was leaving Walmart Helena-West Helena Walmart on Monday, June 8, when a man came up behind him and stabbed him in the left side of the neck. The victim was able to get inside his vehicle and drive to a friend’s house for aid.

Authorities have not made an arrest in this case. If you know anything, call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.