Police: 85-year-old accused of impersonating deputy, pulling a gun on two men trying to help woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he claimed to be a sheriff’s deputy during an incident on Monday.

The victim told police she was walking in the area of Meagher Street and Jackson when she was approached by Manfred Filsinger,85, and accused of burglary. He told her he was with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and she was under arrest.

That’s when he allegedly hit her with a black stick and grabbed her. She fled to a nearby business and told employees that she was being chased. When two employees tried to stop Filsinger from entering the store, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

Police were called and Filsinger was taken into custody.

Filsinger denied striking the woman but did reportedly confess to following her and pointing a gun at the employees. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal impersonation.