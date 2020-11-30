Police: 76 shell casings recovered after overnight accident, shooting on 1-240 at Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured, one critically, and police are searching for several people involved in a shooting and wreck Sunday night along I-240 at Poplar.

According to police, officers responded to an accident involving six or seven vehicles at I-240 and Poplar Avenue around 11 p.m. When they arrived they discovered a bullet-riddled Chevrolet Tahoe overturned in the middle of the interstate. Two other vehicles also had extensive damage to the driver’s sides.

Authorities said the other vehicles involved fled the scene.

According to witnesses, the series of events began earlier that evening after a man was shot at a club at Third and McLemore.

Two vehicles, which had left that scene, were traveling down I-240 when the accident occurred. That’s when it’s believed that approximately 76 shots were fired by individuals inside the Caliber.

One passerby told authorities he went to help a man who was shot during the incident. As he approached, several others got out of a Hyundai and Dodge. One stated, “You hit our car” and then reached for his waistband implying he had a gun.

The passerby said he backed away and that’s when the individuals began punching the shooting victim. Those individuals were then seen running up the embankment toward Poplar Avenue.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.