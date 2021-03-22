Police: 4 drivers accused of drag racing along Winchester showed ‘no regards for the safety and property of others’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested Sunday night after being accused of drag racing along Winchester Road.

An officer was on patrol near Riverdale when he spotted four vehicles speeding eastbound. The drivers were switching lanes, driving in an attempt to out distance the others and showing “no regards for the safety and property of others,” officers said.

The drivers were pulled over and identified by police as Jarterrius Brown, Jaylon Gibbs, Deshun Harris and Quendarius Turner. All four were charged with drag racing and reckless driving.

Police said two Ford Mustangs, a Chevy Camaro and a Nissan 370 were towed to a city lot to prevent the drivers from causing harm to anyone.