Police: 3 injured in shooting, drive to Taco Bell for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people managed to drive to a Taco Bell for help after being injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at Poplar and Tillman. The victims were stopped southbound on Tillman when another car pulled up beside them. Police say a passenger in that car got out and began shooting into the victims’ car.

The victims managed to make it to the Taco Bell at 3378 Poplar Avenue.

One victim was shot and went to the hospital in critical condition, while another victim was grazed by a bullet and transported in non-critical condition. Police say the third victim received a minor injury that was possibly caused by shattered glass and was treated on the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.