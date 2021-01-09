Police: 3 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people have been injured in a shooting in Frayser.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Watkins Saturday morning.

Two victims are reportedly in critical condition, while the third victim is in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information has been provided at this point. Police also say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.