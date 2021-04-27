Police: $2 million worth of narcotics from Memphis seized in Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Monday after Indiana State Police say they were caught with $2 million worth of narcotics originating from Memphis.

Ester Osegueda, 32, and Adam Lopez, 27, were pulled over in a Chrysler van by Indiana State Police on Interstate 70. Authorities said there were some indicators of criminal activity and the vehicle was searched, leading to the discovery of 134 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl.

(Indiana State Police photo)

Investigators said the drugs originated in Memphis and were being transported to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Both suspects were charged with dealing narcotics, a felony.