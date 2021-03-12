Police: 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in Covington homicide

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man they believe may have been involved in a homicide overnight.

On March 11, Covington Police were called to the Broadmeadows Apartments at 150 Peeler Road and found Andrew Terry, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they developed information that Davarious Taylor, 19, may have been the shooter. He’s wanted for questioning in the homicide, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is or know anything about this incident, call the Covington Police Department at (901) 475-1261 or (901) 517-5580.