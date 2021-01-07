Police: 19-year-old taken to Memphis hospital after Dyersburg shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was transported to a Memphis hospital after being shot in Dyersburg overnight.

According to police, the victim was walking up to his apartment on Fisher Circle when four gunmen began shooting. They reportedly fired 31 times before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim, his apartment and a nearby vehicle were all struck during the shooting. The victim was initially taken to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital but had to be transfered to the Regional Medcial Center in Memphis. His condition remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 285-TIPS, 311 or 285-1212.