Police: 19 year old arrested on attempted murder charge after 12 days on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19 year old was arrested after police said he was part of a shootout at a Memphis gas station in the middle of the night.

On March 16, witnesses said they saw Jalon Arrington and another man exchange gunfire at a gas station along Sycamore View Road. It’s a sound that one man named Robert told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson is becoming all too common in the area.

“Stuff is going on everywhere,” he said.

He didn’t see the alleged assault involving Arrington, but said he was just recently awakened by an attack outside his own front door.

“Pow, pow, pow. Yeah, they were shooting a high-powered rifle,” he said.

In Arrington’s case, investigators said he didn’t stick around after the shooting that left a car pierced by a bullet. The attack was reportedly captured on camera, helping police track down the person responsible.

Arrington was arrested after 12 days on the run and charged with attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a gun, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism.