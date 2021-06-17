Police: 19-year-old arrested, charged in South Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a recent homicide in South Memphis.

According to court records, Jaylin Briggs was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and employment of a firearm to commit a felony after a man was declared dead inside a home on Clancy Street on June 2.

Several witnesses said they heard several shots and saw the victim running along the driveway. They were able to provide a description of the suspect, which led police to Briggs.

Authorities said they were also able to corroborate that Briggs was in the area at the time of the homicide through other means.

The identity of the victim and a motive for the shooting were not released.