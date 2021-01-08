Police: 18-year-old carjacked two pizza delivery drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after police say he carjacked two pizza delivery drivers.

The latest incident happened Monday, when one of those drivers made a delivery on Vivia Avenue in Nutbush.

Investigators say he was walking back to his car when 18-year-old Traeveon Golden jumped out of a silver sedan and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t give up his vehicle.

Police say Golden also carjacked a woman in November while she was delivering a pizza on Glencoe Road in southwest Memphis. They say Golden and two other men took her keys, phone and money at gunpoint before jumping in her Dodge Dart and driving away.

A woman who lives next door says the victim then ran to her house and frantically beat on the door. The homeowner doesn’t want to be identified.

“I opened the door, and she was there saying, ‘Can I use your phone? I just got robbed’,” the homeowner said, “She was nervous. She was shaking. She was very upset.”

Golden was arrested Wednesday at his home, but police haven’t said how they tracked him down. They also haven’t said if they’re looking for the other two men involved in November’s incident.

Police recovered the woman driver’s car, but it’s unclear if they’ve found the second victim’s car.

Golden is charged with carjacking and aggravated robbery. He’s due in court Friday.