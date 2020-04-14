Police: 18-year-old arrested after crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he was involved in numerous crimes in the span of a week.

It all began on March 31 when a car was stolen from the 6000 block of Cleary Drive.

Later that afternoon, officers responded to another armed robbery in the 2300 block of North Strathmore Circle. A woman told police she was sitting in her car when two men approached and told her to hand over her money and car.

That vehicle was later found abandoned at Summer Avenue and Baltic Street.

A week later the same suspects decided to rob two Mapco gas stations, police said. In each instance, the suspects held everyone inside at gunpoint and then took off with their belongings.

They then robbed the Wingstop on Poplar Avenue.

The first suspect, Laterious Davis, was taken into custody on April 10. The second was identified as Antonio Freeman, police said. He was taken into custody on Monday and charged with theft of property, carjacking and multiple counts of aggravated robbery.