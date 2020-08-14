Police: 17-year-old killed in double shooting in downtown Marianna

MARIANNA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Marianna late Thursday evening.

According to authorities, first responders were called to the intersection of Main and Alabama Street around 10:30 p.m. and discovered two teens who had been shot.

The oldest, 17-year-old Martin Davis, was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in Memphis for treatment. He’s expected to be okay.

Investigators are looking for two suspects who were with with the boys shortly before the shooting. They have not been publicly identified.