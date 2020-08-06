Police: 12-year-old boy dead after being hit by car driven by teen

TRUMANN, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are investigating after a deadly accident late Wednesday evening in Trumann left a child dead.

According to the Trumann Police Department, first responders were called to the area of State Highway 463 and Industrial Drive just before midnight and found a 12-year-old with serious injuries.

Initial reports indicated the child was riding a dirt bike on Industrial when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old.

The child did not survive.

The case is still under investigation.