Police: 12-year-old boy dead after being hit by car driven by teen

TRUMANN, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are investigating after a deadly accident late Wednesday evening in Trumann left a child dead.
According to the Trumann Police Department, first responders were called to the area of State Highway 463 and Industrial Drive just before midnight and found a 12-year-old with serious injuries.
Initial reports indicated the child was riding a dirt bike on Industrial when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old.
The child did not survive.
The case is still under investigation.
