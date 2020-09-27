MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman and a teen were shot while sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday.
Police responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s at 3120 South Third Street at around 12:20 AM Sunday morning.
Police say a woman and a 16-year-old boy were found. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the teen went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police say the suspect got out of a silver Infiniti and started shooting at the victims while they sat in the drive-thru. At this time, there’s no word on what may have led up to the shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Police: 1 woman, 1 teen shot while sitting in McDonald’s drive-thru
- Titans Game Day: Tennessee Titans go for 3-0 at Minnesota
- Tennessee’s win streak extends to seven; Vols beat South Carolina 31-27
- Patriots look to rebound as they host 2-0 Raiders
- Former Memphis standout Joe Craig holds victory walk after miraculous car accident recovery