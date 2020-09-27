Police: 1 woman, 1 teen shot while sitting in McDonald’s drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman and a teen were shot while sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s at 3120 South Third Street at around 12:20 AM Sunday morning.

At 12:20 am, officers responded to a shooting at 3120 S. Third. Two victims were located; an adult female was transported critical, and a 16-year-old male was non-critical.

The male suspect got out of a silver Infiniti and fired multiple shots at the victims in the drive-thru. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 27, 2020

Police say a woman and a 16-year-old boy were found. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the teen went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say the suspect got out of a silver Infiniti and started shooting at the victims while they sat in the drive-thru. At this time, there’s no word on what may have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.