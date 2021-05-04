Play Ball! The Memphis Redbirds kick off season Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baseball is back in business as the Memphis Redbirds kick off their season Tuesday night.

It’s been 593 days since the last baseball game and that all comes to an end Tuesday. The Redbirds are opening up at home against the Durham Bulls in a six- game series.

The team is celebrating the return of fans with a whole week of giveaways, freebies and much more. For those in attendance Tuesday, they can take advantage of Nacho Average Tuesday by getting a free order of nachos courtesy of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

It's a not so average day when it's NACHO AVERAGE TUESDAY!



Grab your tickets now for your FREE ballpark nachos this Tuesday!https://t.co/jNJV5gXXHP pic.twitter.com/014rDMF35c — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) May 3, 2021

This season is the 23rd season of play since the team’s establishment in 1998, and the 122nd year of professional baseball in Memphis.