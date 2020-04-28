Plans to reopen schools in Shelby County still uncertain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents across Memphis and Shelby County are still wondering when children will be heading back to school.

The back-to-business framework local leaders released on Monday only states “further phases to be determined pending additional guidance” under the schools section.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said she hasn’t consulted with the local districts since they closed.

“My hope would be children would be able to return to school next school year, potentially,” she said.

Shelby County Schools are closed for the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venita Doggett’s family is impacted by the closures.

“I’ve got two girls,” Doggett said. “The youngest is nine and she goes to Rozelle Elementary School. My oldest is 17 and she goes to Middle College High School.”

She says both of her daughters are continuing their education online.

“There are definite messages to make sure kids are logging in and checking in.” Doggett said.

She wonders how long this will last, since she knows some children do not have internet access at home.

“If we’re going to do a phased-in approach for restaurants and retail, shouldn’t that also carry over to schools?” Doggett said.

WREG reached out to all of the school districts in Shelby County but only Millington and Bartlett responded.

Both said they’re working with local officials to develop a road map and will release information when it’s ready.