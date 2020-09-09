Plane lands on interstate in Knoxville after running out of gas, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said no injuries or damage has been reported after a small plane ran out of gas and was forced to make an emergency landing on the Interstate 640.

Police said the small plane made an emergency landing on I-640 East near Washington Pike Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported and neither cars nor the plane sustained any damage.

KPD Traffic Alert: A small plane made an emergency landing after running out of gas on I-640 East around Washington Pike. No injuries reported, no vehicles were hit and the plane is not damaged. Two lanes of eastbound traffic remain open on I-640. pic.twitter.com/IvH3oyDusI — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 9, 2020

The plane was refueled and took off from the roadway around 10:45 a.m. Watch the takeoff here:

