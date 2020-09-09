KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said no injuries or damage has been reported after a small plane ran out of gas and was forced to make an emergency landing on the Interstate 640.
Police said the small plane made an emergency landing on I-640 East near Washington Pike Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported and neither cars nor the plane sustained any damage.
The plane was refueled and took off from the roadway around 10:45 a.m. Watch the takeoff here:
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
- One dead in shooting at Summer Avenue gas station
- Plane lands on interstate in Knoxville after running out of gas, no injuries reported
- Millington men charged with attacking homeless man
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires for thousands to evacuate along the West Coast; Stimulus check debate continues on Capitol Hill
- Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people at free virtual career fair