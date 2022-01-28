PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) –A four-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and efforts to strengthen supply chains in America.

The collapse happened in the Frick Park area of the city Friday morning before 7 a.m. Several cars and a Port Authority bus were involved. It was reported by Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter that an odor of natural gas was detected and asked all residents to avoid the area.

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh’s East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three, who were on the bus, taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted out that President Biden is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with his trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.

The Red Cross is also on scene to assist.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said the bridge over Hot Dog Dam Dog Park was inspected just last September, CBS reports.

Nexstar and Associated Press contributed to this story.