‘Pink with a Purpose’ celebrates cancer survivors and caregivers during Breast Cancer Awareness month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization hits the streets to celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

COVID-19 caused “Pink with a Purpose” to find another way of carrying out the annual tradition. Typically this is the time of year, when ‘Pink with a Purpose’ hosts its annual social awareness event. But as mentioned, the organization had to find another way to celebrate both survivors and those who selflessly care for others.

“Due to Covid, we had to do things differently,” April Hubbard, founder of Pink With A Purpose, said. “And we weren’t going to let COVID stop us from giving our baskets out.”

Hubbard founded this non-profit to enhance cancer awareness. This organization is well-aware of the difficulties survivors continue to face, daily, trying to navigate a new norm. But today, they are reminded, they are not alone.

The same stands true for caregivers.

“People don’t know what it’s like to be on the other end,” Hubbard said. “Her husband, which is my brother, just passed away, recently passed away. So, we want to do that for her, and we have more stops to make.”

In total, 10 Cancer survivors and Ms. Janice Wadlington, a caregiver for her husband before he passed, are being showered with special surprises.

Wadlington, one of the recipients, was overcome with emotions.

“It made me start crying because it makes me know that my husband was so loved,” Wadlington said. “I’m not the only one that loved him, so that is exceptional.”

The same can be said for those who continue to push through the pain, to better understand their purpose.

“Pink with a Purpose” surprised the other recipients, with drive-by parades.