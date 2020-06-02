Pink Palace reopens to visitors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motion censored dinosaur is making noise again now that employees and visitors are back inside the Pink Palace Museum.



The museum reopened part of its facility to members Tuesday morning.

“I have no idea what to anticipate. I hope visitors,” said Kevin Thompson.

Those visitors will notice of a number of new safety measures, including one way traffic through the exhibit floors and reminders on to stay several feet apart. Employees are also wearing masks and everyone is required to have their temperature taken before coming inside.



“We are not requiring guest to wear masks but we are encouraging it,” said Thompson.



To keep everyone safe the museum has also gotten rid of all of touch exhibits like the dinosaur bones, which are now encased in glass.

It took a week to get all the exhibit areas ready for guests.



The Nature Center is also open and museum directors are hoping it won’t be long before they’re using their theater and planetarium again.



“We going to be doing extended hours too, and the reason we are doing that, not a lot of summer activities or camps so we hope mom and dad can bring their kids after work,” said Thompson.



The Pink Palace counts on ticket sales and members to operate. Right now, memberships are down about 75 percent.

For more information, click here.