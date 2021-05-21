Pink Palace, Pink Palace Family of Museums changes its name to MoSH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After decades, the Pink Palace Museum and Pink Palace Family of Museums announced it will be changing names, rebranding as the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH).

The initiave began in November 2019 and will culminate with the launch of a brand new website this summer.

Museum officials said they understand that to many Mid-Southerners the pink building on Central Avenue will always be referred to as the Pink Palace, and that’s okay. But they felt it was time for a rebranding of all their properties that would better establish their purpose for a regional audience.

“As we plan to expand our audience and outreach regionally, we felt like we needed to rebrand with a name that more quickly defined who we are and where we are, thus the name MoSH – Memphis Museum of Science & History,” said Bill Walsh, MoSH Marketing Manager.

Officials also hope the name change will bring more understanding of everything they have to offer.

“For too long, visitors to Memphis have not known what the Pink Palace is or associated our properties together,” said Kevin Thompson, MoSH Executive Director. “Even many Memphians do not realize the Pink Palace, Lichterman Nature Center, Mallory-Neely House, Magevney House and Coon Creek Science Center are all managed by one entity. Creating our umbrella brand will enable us to unite our holdings and expand throughout our region.”