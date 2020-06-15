Pilot’s condition unknown after US Air Force fighter jet crashes in the North Sea off England

DOLGELLAU, WALES – FEBRUARY 16: A United States Air Force F-15 fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath speeds through the Dinas Pass, known in the aviation world as the Mach Loop on February 16, 2018 in Dolgellau, Wales. United Kingdom. The Royal Air Force and aircraft of the United States use the valleys of Snowdonia to practice low flying techniques and pilot training. The mountain peak vantage points attract aviation enthusiasts from all over the world who hope for a glimpse of their favourite military aircraft spending days waiting for the un-published and un-scheduled fly pasts. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A US F-15 fighter jet crashed in the North Sea off England on Monday and the condition of its pilot is unknown, according to a statement from the 48th Fighter Wing.

“A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 [local time] today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom,” the statement said. “At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.”

The 48th Fighter Wing also said in the statement, “The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

CNN has reached out to the Pentagon for additional details.