Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Jackson, Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities have identified Bryan Jackson, of Memphis, as the pilot of a plane that crashed near Jackson, Tennessee, on Friday.

On Friday, Jackson’s single-engine plane crashed near a Jackson, Tennessee airport, and the FAA says the flight was headed to Millington.

The FAA said in a statement that a Beechcraft A36 Bonanza with one person aboard was discovered near Jackson, Tenn., early Friday morning

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes told local media that a person aboard the plane contacted the McKellar-Sipes Airport Friday morning seeking guidance to land after reporting engine trouble.

He said the plane crashed about a mile from the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating what caused the Beech BE36 aircraft to crash.

The FAA said the flight departed Dixon Municipal Airport in Dickson, Tenn., and was headed to Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington, Tenn.

Jackson was a surgeon at Saint Francis Bartlett hospital, and the hospital’s CEO, Chris Locke, said the following:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Dr. Bryan Jackson. He was a talented surgeon, and beloved member of our medical staff for 15 years. This is a tremendous loss for our Saint Francis family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”