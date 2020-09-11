Pilot dead in plane crash near Jackson, Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — One person has died in a single-engine plane crash near a Jackson, Tennessee airport.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes told The Jackson Sun that an individual aboard the plane contacted the McKellar-Sipes Airport Friday morning seeking guidance to land after reporting engine trouble.

He says the plane crashed about a mile from the airport.

The pilot’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating what caused the Beech BE36 aircraft to crash.

