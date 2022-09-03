video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful

UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed and he is alive at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened to crash a plane into the business, the Tupelo Police Department said.

The man who is believed to be operating a King Air Beechcraft plane has been flying in circles above parts of Mississippi since around 5 a.m. Central time.

The pilot has contacted police and threatened to

“Negotiations are still in progress” a representative of Lee County’s emergency response told Nexstar.

Police have taken the precaution and evacuated other stores in the area.

Tupelo Police said the following on Facebook, “Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

In a statement provided to Nexstar, the Tupelo Walmart said the store has been evacuated.

