Photos: Winter weather arrives in the Mid-South News by: WREG Staff Posted: Feb 11, 2021 / 06:35 AM CST / Updated: Feb 11, 2021 / 07:01 AM CST The WREG parking lot in downtown Memphis Dyersburg, Tennessee (Courtesy of Dana Pryor) Frayser area of Memphis (Courtesy of Mark Jarvis)Munford, Tennessee (Courtesy of Shirley Best) Courtesy of Rachel Hullum Forrest City, Arkansas (Courtesy of Jessie Perez) Munford, Tennessee (Courtesy of Joshua Smith) Madison, Arkansas (Courtesy of Christine Williams) A look of the overpass near the Jackson St. on-ramp (Courtesy of Symone Woolridge) A look of the overpass near the Jackson St. on-ramp (Courtesy of Symone Woolridge) A look of the overpass near the Jackson St. on-ramp (Courtesy of Symone Woolridge) The WREG parking lot in downtown Memphis Courtesy of Teresa Harper Blytheville, Arkansas (Courtesy of Nida King) Mariana, Ark. (Courtesy of Willie Sims) MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Mid-South woke up to icy conditions early Thursday morning. WREG asked viewers to send in their photos from the winter storm to be featured on our website. If you would like to submit a photo, email us at newstips@wreg.com.