MEMPHIS, Tenn. – -Police have released pictures of a man and woman wanted in a deadly hit-and-run at Cooper and Central last week.

Suspects in deadly hit-and-run at Cooper and Central (MPD)

Ava Christopher, 20, was killed after she was hit by a driver in a stolen Dodge Charger who ran a stop light just after midnight on July 25.

Emily Jasper was southbound on Cooper and said the driver of the Challenger was speeding when he blew past her and through the light. She said Christopher’s car went airborne after it was hit.

Ava Christopher

Jasper said she ran to help Christopher and watched a man and woman get out of the Challenger and walk away.

“They did not even look back at her car,” she said. “The girl even went back and opened the door and got her purse out.”

In the photos released by MPD, you can see the woman holding a purse.

Police said the maroon Challenger was reported stolen from Southaven, Mississippi, and the expired tag on the car returned to a green Dodge Grand Caravan.

Christoper was majoring in biology at the University of Memphis and planned to become a veterinarian. A family friend created a GoFundMe for the Memphis Streetdog Foundation in Christopher’s name. It has already raised close to $12,000.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the hit-and-run.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-COPS.