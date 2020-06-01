Photos: Protests continue to rock America

BOCA CHICA BEACH, Texas (Border Report) -- A fiery explosion followed by a sonic boom rattled the South Texas Gulf Coast during a failed test just before 2 p.m. at SpaceX's rocket testing launchpad near Boca Chica Beach, Texas.

The SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype exploded on Friday shortly after an engine test. The rocket exploded at 1:49 p.m.